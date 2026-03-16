Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Hulu Executive Killed 'Buffy' Reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar says a suit pulled the plug on the 'Buffy' reboot.

The OG "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star previously announced Hulu was scrapping the reboot of the beloved TV show and now she's explaining more about the decision, which angered fans.

Sarah told People in an interview published Monday, "We had an executive on our show who was not only not a fan of the original, but was proud to constantly remind us that he had never seen the entirety of the series and how it wasn’t for him."

She added, "So that tells you the uphill battle that we had been fighting since day one, when your executive is literally proud to tell you that he didn't watch it."

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Sarah said the only reason she was trying to revive 'Buffy' was to please fans ... "We were doing it because everybody loves it. So how do you do a show that's beloved with someone that doesn’t love it?"

She did not name the Hulu executive.