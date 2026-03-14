Sarah Michelle Gellar 'Blindsided' By Hulu Staking 'Buffy' Revival

Hulu has axed the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot ... and we hear Sarah Michelle Gellar is quite disappointed with the shocking development.

A source close to SMG and slated revival director Chloé Zhao tells TMZ … both women feel blindsided by the news, not to mention the timing -- as Sarah just had a killer opening at SXSW for her new movie "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come," and Chloe has the Oscars on Sunday for "Hamnet."

We're told Sarah and Chloe were so looking forward to continuing Buffy’s legacy and sharing their vision with the fans.

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Sarah broke the cancellation news on Insta Saturday ... telling fans she wanted them to hear it from her first. She said she was excited to get back in Buffy's "stylish yet affordable boots" and if an apocalypse does happen, she's still here to help us out.

Fans were enraged in the comment section ... absolutely bashing Hulu for the decision and tagging Netflix so they can swoop in on the project.

The reboot -- titled "Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale" -- was first announced in February 2025. It was expected to star Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the new slayer, but have Sarah reprise her Buffy character in a recurring role.