Sarah Michelle Gellar Pays Tribute to 'Buffy' Costar Michelle Trachtenberg

'I will be brave... I will live for you'

Sarah Michelle Gellar has poured her heart out in a gut-wrenching tribute to her "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" costar Michelle Trachtenberg after MT's shocking death -- and it’s bound to devastate fans of the show.

The actress posted a series of photos of them together, both on and off set, with a heartbreaking caption ... "Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you 💔💔💔🗝️."

Any Buffy fan will instantly recognize the meaning of her caption -- Trachtenberg played Buffy’s little sister, Dawn Summers, and in the season 5 finale, Gellar’s Buffy sacrificed herself after saying, "Dawn, the hardest thing in the world is to live in it. Be brave. Live for me."

No doubt, it’s the most emotional tribute to Michelle, showing the close sisterly bond they had -- not just on set, but in real life too.

Play video content Getty

Michelle was found lifeless by her mom Wednesday morning in bed at her NYC apartment.