'Buffy' Star James Marsters Has Paid Ex-Wife Thousands in Spousal Support

James Marsters has been paying his ex-wife Patricia Jasmin Rahman thousands in spousal support for nearly five years ... but it appears the monthly payments will end soon.

According to the divorce judgment, the veteran actor agreed to pay a base payment of $4K every month to Rahman beginning August 1, 2021 ... which is set to continue until either one of them dies, Rahman remarries, or June 1, 2026 -- whichever comes first.

In addition, if Marsters' yearly income was to exceed a certain threshold in any year, the star would also have to make an additional payment to Rahman, according to the deal.

The two also had community property listed in the documents -- including a home, some cars, and money in a few accounts -- which they split up.

We broke the story ... Marsters and Rahman finalized their divorce last month and became legally single on March 3. She filed to divorce him way back in 2021 after about 10 years of marriage.