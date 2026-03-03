'Bold and the Beautiful' Darin Brooks & Kelly Kruger Split After 10 Years of Marriage

"The Bold and the Beautiful" stars Darin Brooks and Kelly Kruger are ending their marriage just shy of their 10-year anniversary ... TMZ has learned.

In their joint court filing, obtained by TMZ, the couple listed the standard "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

According to the papers, filed in January, the couple have two children together -- 6-year-old Everleigh and 4-year-old Gemma.

Darin, 41, and Kelly, 43, reportedly met in 2010 when Kelly guest-starred on Darin's college football sitcom "Blue Mountain State."

In a 2016 interview with Soaps.com, Darin said they quickly became best friends, and "for a good 3 to 6 months she was telling me who to date."

He added, "We were spending so much time together, and one day I just grabbed her head, and I kissed her."