'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Star James Marsters Finalizes Divorce

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star James Marsters is on his way to staking his way out of marriage number two ... he's finally settling his divorce from Patricia Jasmin Rahman after a painfully slow, 5-year legal crawl.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, James and Patricia hammered out a written agreement covering everything -- their property, marital rights, and support -- and signed on the dotted line. All that's left is for the judge to sign off on the deal.

Patricia first pulled the plug in 2021 ... a decade after they quietly tied the knot in an intimate L.A. ceremony.

The former couple -- who have a massive 23-year age gap -- didn’t have any kids together.