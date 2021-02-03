'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Star James Marsters Getting Divorced, Wife Files

James Marsters -- best known for his role in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" -- is about to be single again ... his wife has filed for divorce.

According to court records ... the actor's wife, Patricia Jasmin Rahman, filed divorce docs Wednesday in L.A. County Court. Their split comes 10 years after the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in L.A.

Patricia and James had what used to be called a May-September relationship -- he's 23 years older than her -- but that's not all that uncommon in Hollywood these days. They didn't have any children together.