'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Fans Picket Hulu Office Demanding Reboot Revival

It's been a month since news broke that the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot was canned over at Disney ... and fans are still making it clear they're pissed.

Here's the deal ... Disney pulled the plug on the Sarah Michelle Gellar project, which was slated to debut on Hulu as a soft reboot of the popular '90s sci-fi/horror series. We hear SMG was blindsided by the rug pull ... and fans were livid.

And it seems fans are still pretty heated ... because a group of about 20 people protested at Hulu's Santa Monica office on Tuesday -- a month to the day of the reboot's cancellation -- to demand their vampire series return from the dead. It also happens to be SMG's birthday, which fans adopted as International Buffy Day.

Wearing 'Buffy' swag and carrying pro-Buffy signs ... the group made it clear there is a hunger for new Buffy -- so get the undead show on the road!

A source close to SMG and slated revival director Chloé Zhao previously told TMZ ... both women felt blindsided by the news, not to mention the timing -- as Sarah just had a killer opening at SXSW for her new movie "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come," and Chloé had the 8 Oscar nominations for "Hamnet."

We're told Sarah and Chloé were both eagerly looking forward to continuing Buffy’s legacy and sharing their vision with the fans.

The reboot -- titled "Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale" -- was first announced in February 2025. It was expected to star Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the new slayer, but have Sarah reprise her Buffy character in a recurring role.

The 'Buffy' series ran for 7 seasons beginning in 1997, and was based on the 1992 film of the same name.