Sarah Michelle Gellar Spotted Out After Slamming Hulu Exec Over 'Buffy'

Sarah Michelle Gellar was knocked down, but not out, after the 'Buffy' reboot got shelved ... and she was spotted looking amazing on her way to dinner in New York yesterday.

The Emmy-winning actress dressed warmly for the night at popular hotspot The Polo Bar ... seen with security right after revealing why she believes fans won't be getting a 'Buffy' reboot anytime soon.

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Earlier in the day, People published an interview where Sarah called out a Hulu executive "who was not only not a fan of the original, but was proud to constantly remind us that he had never seen the entirety of the series and how it wasn't for him."

She added, "So that tells you the uphill battle that we had been fighting since day one, when your executive is literally proud to tell you that he didn't watch it."