Disneyland Guest Suffers Medical Emergency at Haunted Mansion, Later Dies

A Disneyland guest suffered a possible heart attack while riding the famed Haunted Mansion ... and was later pronounced dead, TMZ has confirmed.

Police tell us ... a woman in her 60s was found unresponsive on the Haunted Mansion ride around 6:30 PM Monday.

Disneyland emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures until Anaheim, California police officers and paramedics arrived on scene.

The unidentified woman was transported to a local hospital ... where she was declared dead.

We're told it's not clear on which part of the ride she lost consciousness ... and it's not clear if someone else was on the ride with her.

The cause of death will be determined by the Orange County, California coroner, but we're told a heart attack is a possibility ... and there were no signs of foul play.