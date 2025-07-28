Actor Nathan Fillion Kisses New Girlfriend Tania Raymonde at Disneyland

Nathan Fillion hit pause on set life ... and hit play on a real-life love story at The Happiest Place on Earth -- Disneyland!

The actor was spotted packing on the PDA with actress Tania Raymonde -- sneaking in smooches and looking very head over heels as they strolled through the California theme park.

It wasn’t just the kissing -- the 54-year-old and 37-year-old were glued at the hip, strolling arm-in-arm and fully leaning into that honeymoon-phase magic. Mickey and Minnie could never.

Tania actually hard-launched the romance on IG earlier this month, posting a pic of them arm-in-arm at the "Superman" premiere -- Nathan just so happens to be one of the stars.

In the movie, Nathan suits up as Guy Gardner, AKA Green Lantern -- which made Tania’s IG caption all the more fitting ... "Beautiful evening celebrating @superman last week with many people I truly adore (this Green Lantern especially)."

