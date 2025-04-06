'Goliath' Star Tania Raymonde Calls Cops Over Alleged Unwanted Visitor

Scary situation at home for "Goliath" star Tania Raymonde ... cops say she told them a guy she doesn't know has been bombarding her with emails and things reached a head when he knocked on her door.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... Tania told officers she’s been getting emails from a guy who kept telling her he was going to be in town and that they should have a meeting and he would come over.

She told cops the guy followed through last Thursday when he showed up at Tania's Los Angeles area home and knocked on the door. She told them he was an older man over 50 years old.

Cops say Tania answered and the man told her ... "You don't remember me? I told you I was coming."

We're told Tania had no clue who the guy was and she went back in the house and her mom then told the guy to beat it before going back inside and calling police.

Cops say they were told the man stuck around the area for a little while but ultimately took off before officers arrived.

We're told LAPD took a harassing emails report and have added extra patrol around her home.