Tennis Star Emma Raducanu Breaks Down In Tears As 'Fixated' Fan Attends Match

Tennis star Emma Raducanu had to pause her match Tuesday ... after she had an emotional breakdown over a fan's alleged disturbing behavior.

The bizarre scene unfolded during the 22-year-old's tilt with Karolina Muchova out at the Dubai Championships.

Raducanu had started off the showdown just fine, but after a few minutes on the court, she called for a timeout, began crying ... and then walked over to the chair ump.

It was not immediately clear what was going on -- the match's announcers were audibly befuddled on the broadcast -- but later in the day, the WTA said in a statement Raducanu had grown concerned over a spectator in the stands.

The org. stated that on Monday, "a man who exhibited fixated behavior" approached her in public ... and then showed up to watch her on Tuesday -- causing Emma's outburst.

According to the WTA, the fan was ejected ... and has been "banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment."

Raducanu took about a minute to collect herself as everything played out. She eventually grabbed a towel, wiped away tears, and resumed play. She went on to lose, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

She did not publicly comment on the matter following the match.

"Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events," the WTA added in its statement. "The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support. We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players."