Roger Federer's 2004 Wimbledon Racket, Signed For Anna Wintour, Hits Auction

A rare piece of memorabilia from Roger Federer's historic career is on the auction block -- the racket from his 2004 Wimbledon victory ... which features a personalized autograph for his longtime friend and fashion icon Anna Wintour.

The Wilson nCode pro stock racket was used when Federer defeated Andy Roddick in four sets to secure his second title at the All England Club ... and is complete with all of the tennis legend's preferred customizations.

Federer signed the equipment for Wintour and her daughter ... "To Anna and Bee" is etched on the side, followed by his John Hancock.

Of course, the two were tight throughout his dominant run in the sport ... and Wintour frequented his matches.

The scribble was proven to be legit by James Spence Authentication ... and the racket was also verified by Resolution Photomatch.

This Federer listing is hard to come by ... as it's believed to be his first photo-matched racket from any of his Grand Slam wins to go up for bidding.

With that being said, TMZ Sports is told the final bid could surpass $100,000.