Roger Federer Says No Chance At Comeback, 'Happy Retired'

For those hoping Roger Federer would have a change of heart about his retirement decision ... the 20-time Grand Slam champion tells TMZ Sports it's time to give up hope -- 'cause he's adamant he's really done playing for good.

We caught up with the 42-year-old tennis great out in NYC this week ... and despite hanging up the racket back in 2022, there were still a ton of fans waiting outside to greet him.

Federer spoke with our cameras for a bit as he signed autographs ... and when we asked about any urges to unretire -- he responded with an emphatic "NO!"

"Happy retired," Federer said as he entered his car.

Roger last competed in a match in September 2022 at the Laver Cup ... teaming up with his good friend and long-time rival on the court, Rafael Nadal. Unfortunately for the two, they lost to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, sending Federer off into the sunset.

Over the course of his career, Federer won 1,251 matches and earned 103 titles. He also made a pretty penny on the court, earning a grand total of $130 million in prize money in singles and doubles competitions -- not to mention all the dough he made off endorsements.

Luckily for tennis fans, they will have some Federer content to indulge themselves with very soon. The superstar has a doc dropping on Prime Video on June 20 ... which will show the last 12 days of his historic career.