Spider-Man Suspect Stalking Victim With Package Deliveries in England

Spider-Man has been spotted in England, but he's no superhero to one UK resident.

In fact, the famous comic book character has turned into a mysterious stalker donning a Spider-Man mask and leaving packages on someone's doorstep in the town of Hailsham in East Sussex, around 68 miles south of London.

What's in the packages is as mystifying as the person who leaves them ... the cops haven't revealed the contents.

But, ... a rep for the Sussex Police says they're investigating three stalking incidents in which the costumed character left the parcels on the doorstep of one victim's home over the past year.

During two of the incidents, the Spidey suspect was captured on a doorbell camera making the unwanted deliveries with their face completely covered by the mask and wearing Spider-Man shoes.

