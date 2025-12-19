JB Smoove Says He and Rob Reiner Had Planned to Hang Out

Play video content TMZ.com

JB Smoove is reflecting on Rob Reiner's life and work ... saying they’d been planning to link up for a while, but now JB's left with a meetup that never happened, and a moment he’ll always regret.

TMZ caught up with JB at LAX Thursday, and he tells us Rob had veganism on the brain and was planning to hit him up for advice ... but sadly, that conversation never got the chance to happen in person.

You gotta catch the clip -- JB also reflects on how Rob basically saved "Seinfeld," which of course led to the later success of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." And JB reminds us about those rare moments we miss when we let our day-to-day busy lives get in the way of deeper connections.