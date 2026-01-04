Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria Was Charged With Public Intoxication Before Death

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria was facing charges of public intoxication and resisting a peace officer before her tragic death last week ... TMZ has learned.

As you know, Victoria was found dead at Fairmont San Francisco early Thursday morning, with the dispatch audio indicating it was a suspected overdose.

In court documents, obtained by TMZ, Victoria is accused of being in a public place while under the influence of toluene, which the National Institutes of Health describes as an inhaled solvent "voluntarily used by adolescents and adults for their euphorigenic effects."

The case stems from an alleged incident from May 14, 2025, in Santa Cruz, and was still active at the time of her death. Victoria had a pretrial conference scheduled for January 27.

We broke the story ... Victoria had multiple run-ins with the law over the years ... with a recent drug-related arrest in April, where she was found to be in unlawful possession of cocaine. She was offered a plea deal in that case, which would have required her to get sober, but she didn't live to see the court date.