'RuPaul's Drag Race' Standout Maxi Shield Dead at 51

Maxi Shield, the Australian drag performer best known for being a standout contestant on "RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under," has died.

The news of her death was announced by fellow drag queen and friend, Vanity, who said in part via Instagram ... "We are all mourning the loss of an incredible icon, friend, and our beloved sister. Thank you for the laughs, the cackles, and the magic you brought into our lives."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It's not clear when Maxi -- born Kristopher Elliot -- died, and a cause was also not disclosed by Vanity, but Maxi announced last fall she'd been diagnosed with throat cancer.

Maxi was a fan-favorite on the first season of 'Drag Race Down Under' in 2021 ... she came in sixth place.

She was 51.