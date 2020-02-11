Betty Childs in 'Revenge Of The Nerds' 'Memba Her?!

Kansas City (Missouri)-local Julia Montgomery was in her early 20s when she landed the role of the Pi Delta Pi babe, Betty Childs -- who teams up with the beefy Alpha Betas but ultimately falls for a geeky Lambda Lambda Lambda man -- in the 1984 classic college flick, "Revenge Of The Nerds" and returned as Betty in "Revenge Of The Nerds III: The Next Generation" and "Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love."