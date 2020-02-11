Betty Childs in 'Revenge Of The Nerds' 'Memba Her?!

Betty Childs in 'Revenge Of The Nerds' 'Memba Her?!

2/11/2020 12:01 AM PT
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery

Kansas City (Missouri)-local Julia Montgomery was in her early 20s when she landed the role of the Pi Delta Pi babe, Betty Childs -- who teams up with the beefy Alpha Betas but ultimately falls for a geeky Lambda Lambda Lambda man -- in the 1984 classic college flick, "Revenge Of The Nerds" and returned as Betty in "Revenge Of The Nerds III: The Next Generation" and "Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love."

Julia Montgomery was cast alongside some epic actors including Donald Gibb as the nerd-hating jock, Ogre ... and of course Ted McGinley as the uber handsome Alpha male and quarterback, Stan Gable.

Guess what she looks like now in her late 50s!

More 'Memba Thems!

3 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video