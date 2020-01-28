Little Nathan Jr. in 'Raising Arizona' 'Memba Him?!
1/28/2020 12:01 AM PT
Southwest-native T.J. Kuhn was only a toddler when he landed the biggest movie role of his life as the kidnapped baby, Nathan Jr. -- who gets taken on a crazy cat and mouse mission to evade the police and bounty hunters -- in the Coen brother's hilarious 1987 movie masterpiece, "Raising Arizona."
T.J. Kuhn was in the funny film alongside a stellar cast of stars including Trey Wilson as the furniture slinging, Nathan Arizona Sr., Holly Hunter as the baby crazy police officer, Ed ... and of course Nicolas Cage as the bumbling baby snatcher H.I.
T.J. Kuhn is now a real estate agent in serving the Phoenix, Arizona area.
