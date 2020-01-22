Terri Alden on 'Three's Company' 'Memba Her?!?

New Jersey-native Priscilla Anne Barnes is best known for her role as the super-smart, blonde nurse and Jack's final roommate, Terri Alden, in the '80s seasons of the long-running, ABC sitcom, "Three's Company."

Although Priscilla Barnes was never seen alongside Suzanne Somers as Chrissy Snow (because Priscilla replaced her) ... Barnes still shared the screen with other classic cast members including Joyce Dewitt as the reliable roommate and plant lover, Janet Wood ... and of course John Ritter as the straight navy vet and aspiring chef, Jack E. Tripper Jr.