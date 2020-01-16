Parker in 'Parker Lewis Can't Lose' 'Memba Him?!
1/16/2020 12:01 AM PT
Arkansas-born Corin Nemec (real name Joseph Charles Nemec IV) gained fame after taking the lead role of the Santo Domingo High School student, Parker Lewis -- who makes life as the popular kid look like "not a problem" -- on the '90s teen show, "Parker Lewis Can't Lose."
Corin Nemec was cast alongside his onscreen best buds Billy Jayne as the rockin' right-hand man, Michael "Mikey" Randall and Troy Slaten as the book smart student and formal friend, Jerry Steiner ... and of course Jennifer Guthrie as the leading love interest, Annie Faith Sloan.
