Bobby Rydell 'Memba Him?!?

Philadelphia-born Bobby Rydell (real name Robert Louis Ridarelli) shot to stardom in the early '60s as a rock musician and teen idol with smash songs like "Volare," "Sway," "I'll Never Dance Again" and "Wild One."

After a flood of rockin' songs, Bobby Rydell took to the big screen and was cast as the jealous boyfriend, Hugo Peabody, in the iconic 1963 movie adaptation of "Bye Bye Birdie" alongside Ann-Margret as the smooching Kim McAfee and Dick Van Dyke as the scientific Albert F. Peterson.