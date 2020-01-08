Stanley in 'Magnolia' 'Memba Him?!

East Coast-native Jeremy Blackman gained fame in the late '90s when he took the role of the super-smart, quiz kid Stanley Spector -- who carries the kids team and sings a few lines from the opera "Carmen" -- in Paul Thomas Anderson 's third feature film, "Magnolia."

Jeremy Blackman wets himself during a taping of the show "What Do Kids Know?" but wasn't alone in the scenes ... the game show is hosted by Jimmy Gator, played by Philip Baker Hall, the trash-talking adult contestant, Luis, played by Luis Guzman and Stanley's aggressive stage dad, Rick, played by Michael Bowen.