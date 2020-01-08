Stanley in 'Magnolia' 'Memba Him?!

Stanley in 'Magnolia' 'Memba Him?!

1/8/2020 12:01 AM PT
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery
New Line Cinema

East Coast-native Jeremy Blackman gained fame in the late '90s when he took the role of the super-smart, quiz kid Stanley Spector -- who carries the kids team and sings a few lines from the opera "Carmen" -- in Paul Thomas Anderson's third feature film, "Magnolia."

Jeremy Blackman wets himself during a taping of the show "What Do Kids Know?" but wasn't alone in the scenes ... the game show is hosted by Jimmy Gator, played by Philip Baker Hall, the trash-talking adult contestant, Luis, played by Luis Guzman and Stanley's aggressive stage dad, Rick, played by Michael Bowen.

Guess what he looks like all grown up!

More 'Memba Thems!

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video