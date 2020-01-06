Caine's Arcade Kid 'Memba Him?!
Caine's Arcade Kid 'Memba Him?!
1/6/2020 12:01 AM PT
Los Angeles native Caine Monroy was only 9 years old when his detailed and ingeniously engineered arcade went viral because of how awesome and inspiring his cardboard creations were and even landed him a documentary and much more.
Caine's Arcade became such a success that Caine began to travel to other cities to encourage creative playing and hands-on workshops for kids to make arcade games of their own.
The Imagination Foundation was created to raise money for Caine to go to college and after 7 years the orginization raised over $240,000 for his higher education ... and Caine is now applying to colleges this school year.
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.