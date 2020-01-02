Solomon in 'Gummo' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Jacob Reynolds is best known for playing glue-huffing Solomon -- who hangs around and huffs glue with the downright evil teenager, Tummler played by Nick Sutton -- in Harmony Korine's 1997 cult masterpiece, "Gummo."

Other standout actors in the provocative film are Jacob Sewell as the frail Bunny Boy, Daniel Martin as Jarrod ... and, of course, Chloe Sevigny as the foxy Dot.