Veruca Salt Band Babes 'Memba Them?!
1/14/2020 12:01 AM PT
Chicago-natives Louise Post (left) and Nina Gordon (right) were both in their early 20s when they joined forces on guitar and vocals to front the girl grunge group Veruca Salt and dropped the fuzz-toned feedback infused songs "Seether" and "All Hail Me" in the late 90s.
Louise Post and Nina Gordon weren't the only two musically inclined people in the group ... they were joined by Steve Lack on the distorted bass and Jim Shapiro completing the band's backline with snappy snare and drums.
The original group reunited after 14 years to record their album "Ghost Notes" back in 2015.
