Counselor Troi in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' 'Memba Her?!
Counselor Troi in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' 'Memba Her?!?
1/24/2020 12:01 AM PT
British-born actress Marina Sirtis was in her early 30s when she landed the role that would change her career forever as the half-human space pirate with a sweet ponytail, Counselor Deanna Troi -- who advises Captain Jean-Luc Picard and works with the ship's crew -- on the long-running science fiction television show, "Star Trek: The Next Generation."
Marina Sirtis was aboard the USS Enterprise-D alongside an epic cast of characters including Jonathan Frakes as Commander William Riker, Brent Spiner as Lieutenant Commander Data, Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard ... and of course LeVar Burton as Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge.
Marina is now reviving her classic role on the 2020 sci-fi series, "Star Trek: Picard."
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.