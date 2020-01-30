Information Society Singer Kurt Harland 'Memba Him?!
1/30/2020 12:01 AM PT
Minnesota-born Kurt Harland (aka Kurt Harland Larson) was only 25 years old when he gained fame for founding and fronting the '80s experimental synthpop group, Information Society, which released their hit single, "What's On Your Mind (Pure Energy)" that was also found on their 1988 self-titled album Information Society.
Fun Fact: In the "What's On Your Mind" song there's a super catchy sample of the words "pure energy" ... which was a soundbite from Leonard Nimoy's "Star Trek" character Spock on a classic 1967 episode titled "Errand Of Mercy."
