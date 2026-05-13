'Revenge of the Nerds' Star Donald Gibb Battled Cancer Before Death

Donald Gibb battled throat cancer and suffered a heart attack in the weeks leading up to his death last night ... TMZ has learned.

Donald's son, Travis, tells TMZ ... his dad -- best known for playing the lovable brute "Ogre" in the "Revenge of the Nerds" franchise -- was fighting throat cancer at the time of his passing. He says Donald also suffered a heart attack a couple of weeks ago, but ultimately, it was the cancer that took his life.

We're told Donald was a fighter who battled the disease relentlessly, never losing his toughness even as his health declined.

We broke the story ... Donald died Tuesday evening due to health complications. Travis told us Donald passed at his home in Texas, surrounded by family, including his children, who loved him deeply. We were told his death was not sudden, as he had been dealing with ongoing health issues.

Donald's family shared that he loved the Lord and cherished his family, friends and fans with all his heart.