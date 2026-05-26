Conor McGregor Gifted Glove Worn During Mission To Kill Osama Bin Laden

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Conor McGregor is now the owner of one of the most insane pieces of military memorabilia ... Rob O'Neill -- the SEAL Team Six operator who killed Osama bin Laden -- gifted the UFC superstar one of the gloves he wore during the historic 2011 mission.

O'Neill and McGregor sat down for a chat -- promoting Conor's new energy drink, MAC Energy -- when the retired Tier One operator busted out the glove, and handed it to the former champ-champ.

"That's a used glove?" McGregor asked. "These are the gloves that was used on the mission to take down one Osama bin Laden?"

"I wore that glove one time, and I haven't washed it, so there might be DNA on it," O'Neill answered.

Of course, Neptune Spear, the mission to kill or capture bin Laden, is one of the most well-known military operations in the history of the United States.

On May 2, 2011, O'Neill, along with a handpicked group of elite operators, flew stealth helicopters into Pakistan, conducting a ground assault at the Al-Qaeda's leader's compound in Abbottabad on May 2, 2011.

Minutes after entering the three-story gated home, Rob found himself standing face-to-face with Osama in the terrorist's bedroom, before shooting him with his assault rifle.

O'Neill walked McGregor through the intense scene.

"After I killed bin Laden, and I'm moving his wife out of the way, 'cause his family was there," Rob began to say, with Conor interupting, peppering the SEAL with questions, "What was the wife like?" and "was she distraught?"

McGregor and O'Neill may be in different lines of work, but Rob sees a parallel ... from Afghanistan to the Octagon.