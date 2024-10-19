Spooky Stars Thrilled For Scary Season 2024

Cue the Halloween puns, 'cuz the stars are having a skele-ton of fun and letting the ghoul times roll this Spooktober! And, you know what they say, "If you've got it, flaunt haunt it!"

Teamwork was def makin' the scream work for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Halloween decor, Sydney Sweeney hit the countertop to frost some festive goodies, and guess which A-list rapper stuck to her annual pumpkin head tradition?!

Just in time for spooky season, Lance Bass stayed in sync with dropping his Halloween children's book, "Trick or Treat on Scary Street".

And, sink your teeth into Maude Apatow looking fang-tastic while she snapped a spine-chilling selfie with Halloween icon, Jack Skellington.