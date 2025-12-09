Star-Studded Grey/Ven Miami Art Week Party Raises $20K for Malibu Wildfire Relief
Grey/Ven CEO Scott Weissman opened up his home to host the fashion company's third annual Miami Art Week Bash ... and we're told that the star-studded event raised $20K so far to aid some of the Palisades/Malibu wildfire's toughest first responders!!!
We're hearing the party was well-attended and lasted until 4 AM ... Cuba Gooding Jr., Lil Pump, designer Ugo Mozie, and crypto czar Michael Terpin were just a handful of the who's who on the guest list.
Weissman posted up for a flick with super producer Scott Storch and DJ Brooke Brazelton, who spun on the turntables alongside Willy Monfret.
The bash doubled as a celebration of the debut of the "Resurrect in Light" project, drawn by artist Ryan Keeley, with a portion of the sales benefitting the Malibu Urgent Care Center.
The project has sentimental value ... Keeley used sand from Malibu beaches and ashes from the fire atop canvas to create the piece.