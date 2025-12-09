Star-Studded Grey/Ven Miami Art Week Party Raises $20K for Malibu Wildfire Relief

Grey/Ven CEO Scott Weissman opened up his home to host the fashion company's third annual Miami Art Week Bash ... and we're told that the star-studded event raised $20K so far to aid some of the Palisades/Malibu wildfire's toughest first responders!!!

We're hearing the party was well-attended and lasted until 4 AM ... Cuba Gooding Jr., Lil Pump, designer Ugo Mozie, and crypto czar Michael Terpin were just a handful of the who's who on the guest list.

Weissman posted up for a flick with super producer Scott Storch and DJ Brooke Brazelton, who spun on the turntables alongside Willy Monfret.

The bash doubled as a celebration of the debut of the "Resurrect in Light" project, drawn by artist Ryan Keeley, with a portion of the sales benefitting the Malibu Urgent Care Center.