Soap Star Cameron Mathison's Home Burns in L.A. Fires, Vid Shows Ruins

The Home My Kids Were Gonna Inherit Is Gone!!!

"All My Children" star Cameron Mathison walked through the charred wreckage of the fire that destroyed his family home ... showing what's left of the property he once dreamed of passing on to his kids.

As you can see, piles of rubble were scattered everywhere, with flames still flickering in small pockets of the ruins, as the massive Eaton Fire in Pasadena lit up the background, just north of L.A.

It’s a bitter reality, but Cameron led with gratitude, letting fans on Instagram know he's safe Wednesday. He notes this was the home where he raised his kids, Lucas, 21, and Leila, 18 -- the place they had hoped to raise their own one day.

Cameron bought the house back in 2012 with his now-estranged wife Vanessa for $1.672 million, after moving seven times in 10 years.