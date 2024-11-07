Sunny Hostin Blames 'Uneducated' White Women for Trump Reelection, Watch Video

Play video content ABC

Sunny Hostin's placing the blame for Donald Trump's presidential victory squarely at the feet of white women without college degrees ... basically saying they're too dumb to realize they voted against their own reproductive rights.

The talk show host broke down election results alongside her costars on "The View" Wednesday ... and, she said while Black women and Latinas tried to save the country, "uneducated" white women and Latino men ultimately tossed the election to the Republican president-elect.

Hostin says 52% of "uneducated" white women -- meaning women without college degrees -- voted for Trump ... in direct contradiction to the right to an abortion, according to SH.

Worth noting ... Sunny says Black men -- whose support for former President Trump doubled in the 2024 election compared to the 2020 election -- are not to blame for Harris' L.

Sunny asks ABC Political News Director Rick Klein why he thinks uneducated white women voted against their reproductive freedom ... and why Latino men voted for mass deportation of members of their racial community.

Her cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin responded ... "I don't think white women like being called 'uneducated' white women" ... echoing sentiment in the aftermath of the election that the Democratic party has taken certain demographic groups for granted.

As you can imagine, Sunny was taken to task by prominent conservatives and some white women who felt specifically targeted by the statement.

BTW ... it wasn't all kumbaya during Thursday's episode of "The View" -- with Sunny and Alyssa continuing on the topic, having a heated debate after Hostin claimed misogyny doomed the Harris campaign.