Dermot Mulroney's Estranged Wife Spotted For First Time Since Divorce News
Dermot Mulroney’s estranged wife, Prima Apollinaare, has surfaced for the first time since we broke the news the actor hit her with divorce papers.
Despite her 14-year marriage going up in smoke, Prima seemed unbothered while out in L.A. on Tuesday -- dressed casual, head held high, and movin’ right along.
This all comes after divorce docs obtained by TMZ revealed Dermot’s going the standard dissolution route -- and with two minor kids in the mix, custody and child support talks are on the table.
But here’s the twist -- he’s asking for spousal support from Prima ... while also asking the court to block her from getting any from him.
Still, a source close to the pair tells TMZ it’s all love -- no one’s fighting, no one’s pointing fingers. They used mediators instead of lawyers, and the split’s being handled like grown-ups. No drama, just a quiet exit after 14 years.