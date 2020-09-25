Gigi Gorgeous Says J.K. Rowling's Dead to Her After More Anti-Trans Backlash

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Gigi Gorgeous says 'Harry Potter' used to mean something to her, but on the heels of a new anti-trans controversy involving J.K. Rowling ... that's all changed.

The popular trans influencer was leaving Delilah in WeHo when we asked her about Rowling promoting an online store that sells transphobic merch. Gigi told us enough is enough with the author's continual acts of disrespect and dishonor to her community.

As you'll recall ... even 'Harry Potter' himself, Daniel Radcliffe, ripped Rowling a few months back over her incendiary tweets about gender identity.

Rowling has also offered opinions about, and against, transitioning and bathroom rights for trans people in the past.

Sometimes a T-shirt just speaks to you...



(From https://t.co/hhOu3fO1rg, in case you know a witch who'd like one 😉) pic.twitter.com/T4E9OCMCMI — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 22, 2020 @jk_rowling

The latest backlash she's getting stems from tweeting a link to a shop that sells a witch-themed t-shirt she likes ... in order to support women-owned businesses.