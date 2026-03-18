Dwight Howard’s Wife Says He Canceled Multimillion-Dollar TV Deal Featuring Her

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Dwight Howard's wife Amber Howard claims he pulled the rug out from under her ... allegedly canceling a TV show the couple was set to star in -- which she says would've scored her a massive payday.

In new body cam footage -- obtained by TMZ -- Amber vents to responding officers about the troubles in her relationship with the former NBA star. Moments earlier, she had called police claiming Dwight locked her out of their home following an argument ... while Dwight told officers she's gone "berserk."

Amber tells cops she has become financially dependent on Dwight after she says he told her he didn't want her appearing on the reality show she was on for four years -- presumably "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" -- and she claims he uses her financial dependence on him as leverage in their relationship ... but that's not all.

At one point, you hear the officer ask if she has any money set aside for a rainy day ... and Amber solemnly replies, "I don't yet."

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Amber then claims she and Dwight had just landed their first TV show together -- paying them $1 million each -- but she says Dwight nixed it.

According to Amber ... she was blindsided when Dwight sent an email informing the show's team the project was off.

It seems Dwight may have been ready to part ways with Amber in more ways than one ... filing for divorce just days later.