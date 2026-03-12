Dwight Howard Sued for Unpaid Wages by Ex-Assistant Amid Divorce

There's a whole lot of legal drama in Dwight Howard's life these days ... we've learned the former NBA superstar is being sued for emotional distress and unpaid wages by someone claiming to be a former assistant ... in the midst of recently filing for divorce from his estranged wife, Amber Howard.

Here's the deets -- Terrence Hudson says he worked for the former NBA pro and Amber as a home security guard, domestic manager, and Dwight's personal assistant, from June 25, 2025 to October 8, 2025 ... this according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Terrence says in the docs -- filed in December 2025 -- he agreed to $2,000 per week in pay, but claims he only received "inconsistent payments totaling $8,137.54" throughout his employment.

Terrence says he sent a certified letter to Dwight demanding payment, but says the request was declined. He's now asking for $40,702.06 ... $30,702.06 for unpaid wages and $10,000 for emotional distress.

TMZ has reached out to reps for Dwight ... but so far, no word back. Terrence tells TMZ he has not spoken to Amber or Dwight since filing the suit.

This isn't the first time the 8-time All-Star has been taken to court for allegedly shorting his staff -- he was sued in 2020 by two former female employees for $50,000 each in unpaid wages and damages -- though the suit was later dismissed in 2023.

And as you know, Dwight filed for divorce from Amber -- who is more widely known as Amy Luciani. Dwight told the court their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and there is "no hope of reconciliation."