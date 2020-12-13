Dwight Howard Hired 2 Women to Care for His Giant Snake & Then Stiffed 'Em, Allegedly

Exclusive

Dwight Howard has a HUUUUUGE snake -- we're talking a 200-pound constrictor -- but the 2 women tasked with caring for it say the NBA star screwed them when it came time to pay up.

It's all in a lawsuit filed by Armica Nabaa and Kamisha Shelman -- who say they were hired by Howard in Dec. 2018 to provide personal management services.

Initially, the women thought they would be handling Dwight's business affairs and administrative tasks ... but as time went on, the women claim Howard put more responsibilities on their plate.

In fact, the women claim Dwight fired his groundskeeper, butler and maid -- the people who run his 35,000 square foot home -- forcing the women to pick up the slack.

One of their new tasks, according to the suit, including caring for Howard's exotic snake collection.

In their suit, the women say the collection is "comprised of a number of large snakes" including one named Cleopatra -- "a constrictor that can grow to a final length of 25 feet and over 200 pounds."

FYI, Howard's snake collection was once featured on the show "Tanked."

The problem ... the women claim Howard suddenly fired them without warning in January 2020 while still owing them a TON of money for services rendered.

What's worse ... Nabaa claims she helped revive Dwight's NBA career -- using her "network and contacts to connect Mr. Howard with individuals that resulted in his lucrative and unexpected contract with the Los Angeles Lakers."

She says Howard even thanked her and gave her partial credit for helping land the deal during a national television interview.

Now, the women are demanding at least $50,000 in unpaid wages -- plus other fees and damages.