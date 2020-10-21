Lakers Stars Party In Hollywood, The Celebration Continues!
10/21/2020 7:07 AM PT
It's been nearly 2 weeks since the Lakers won the 'ship ... but the team clearly ain't ready to stop the party yet -- 'cause some of L.A.'s stars hit Hollywood on Tuesday for another celebration!
TMZ Sports got footage of Dwight Howard, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Dion Waiters hittin' up Delilah ... and the evening looked awesome.
The guys -- along with their significant others -- all were dressed to the nines ... and YG and Tyga joined the festivities later in the night as well!
No sign of LeBron James or Anthony Davis ... maybe the Dodgers' World Series game kept them glued to their TVs at home?
Or, hell, maybe they're just tired of partying!!
As we previously reported, the Lakers have been spotted raging in the Orlando bubble, at Nobu in Malibu and even in Las Vegas since beating the Miami Heat in 6 games on Oct. 11.
As for the Tuesday night celebration ... Caldwell-Pope's wife, McKenzie, posted some clips from inside the venue -- and the menu looked great to us.
Enjoy the brownie bites, ya'll ... you earned 'em!
