Tom Brady Congratulates LeBron On 4th Ring Not Bad For An Old Guy!!!

Not Bad For An Old Guy!!!

Breaking News

Insanely accomplished old guys gotta stick together!

Just look at Tom Brady who showed love to LeBron James after the NBA star racked up his 4th world title ... and clowned himself in the process!!

Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed up old guy! pic.twitter.com/mm0fylMbS7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 12, 2020 @TomBrady

"Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship," 43-year-old Brady said to the 35-year-old Lakers star ... "Not bad for a washed up old guy!"

But, the self-deprecation didn't stop there!

Check out the picture Brady posted along with the caption -- it's a meme of the Bucs QB holding up 4 fingers during his "what down?" blunder on "Thursday Night Football" last week -- but with LeBron's head on his body.

Haaaaaa.

It's nice to see TB12 can laugh about it now ... considering the mistake went on to cost Tampa Bay the game against the Chicago Bears.