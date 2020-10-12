LeBron James Doused in Booze In Crazy Locker Room Party ... FaceTimes Mom

Play video content Breaking News

The parade is on hold, but the Lakers locker room celebration Sunday night was LIIIIIIIITTTTTTTTTT!!!!

J.R. Smith found his old pal, LeBron, and doused him in booze, while dancing around the locker room with all of his teammates!

There's a funny moment when J.R. steals LeBron's Finals MVP trophy and parades it around the locker room while smoking a cigar ... it's a pretty great sight to see.

After the madness, LeBron snuck out into the hallway to FaceTime his mother, Gloria ... and had an emotional moment with her where he credited her for all of his success.

"I love you, you are the reason why I am able to even do this, Mom," LeBron said.

LeBron reflected about how Gloria was a single, 16-year-old kid when she gave birth to LeBron -- and how she battled to raise him alone in Akron, Ohio.

"Everything that you been through, everything that I've seen -- there’s nothing that can stop me. 'Cause this sh*t right here, this is nothing compared to the sh*t you had to go through."