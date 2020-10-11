L.A. Lakers Win Title, Victory Parade Postponed Until COVID Pandemic Is Over

Exclusive

The COVID pandemic won't stop the Lakers from celebrating their NBA championship -- but it WILL delay the official victory parade for a bit.

The Lakers dominated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday 106 to 93 -- wrapping up the series 4 to 2. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company made easy work of Jimmy Butler's squad.

So, let's talk celebration!!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... L.A. County and City officials have been working with team honchos to find a safe way for the team and their legions of fans to have a victory celebration in the wake of their 17th franchise title.

We're told several ideas were kicked around -- including an "in-car" celebration, where a limited number of vehicles would be allowed to pull up to a location to cheer on the champs.

But, a "car party" ultimately didn't feel like the right way to inclusively celebrate an accomplishment of this magnitude -- so, it was scrapped.

Now, we're told everyone involved is set on throwing a massive victory parade -- just like the old days -- but not until County and City officials give the all-clear.

We're told everyone involved is hoping a Lakers victory parade through the streets of L.A. can bring the city together in a big way -- especially with everything Los Angelinos have endured over the past year ... from the COVID shutdowns to the death of Kobe Bryant and more.

Obviously, there's no specific date being targeted at the moment -- it all depends on how the pandemic plays out.

In the meantime, celebrations have already begun inside the NBA Bubble in Orlando -- where players have been allowed to bring in a limited number of family members.

Since everyone in the Bubble was tested prior to entry -- and tested regularly once inside -- there's really no concern about having a massive victory party on the Disney World property ... starting right now!!