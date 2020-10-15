L.A. Lakers Have Post-Bubble Victory Dinner at Nobu, Bring Your Ladies!

The L.A. Lakers victory celebration has moved to Malibu -- with LeBron James and his teammates turning up at Nobu!

Seems it was a couple's dinner -- because everyone from Bron to Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, Dwight Howard and more showed up to the restaurant Wednesday night with their significant others. The fashion game was strong!!!

Just because they're out of the bubble, doesn't mean they're blowing off COVID safety measures -- everyone masked up on the way into the sushi joint.

Earlier this week, Davis appeared on the 'Jimmy Kimmel' show and joked about how he wouldn't go back to Disney World for years after spending months in the bubble. He also mentioned how most of his teammates just relaxed in their own beds once they arrived home. Maybe he's just not ready to party yet!

Speaking of parties ... as we previously reported, the Lakers and L.A. City and County officials are working together to figure out a safe way to have a massive victory parade in L.A. -- but it won't happen until the pandemic is over, which could take a while.

In the meantime, hopefully the players enjoyed their expensive victory dinner at the hottest restaurant in town ... they earned it!!