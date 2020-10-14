Vanessa Bryant Reveals Special Tattoo Honoring Kobe Bryant and Family

Breaking News

Vanessa Bryant added another Kobe Bryant tattoo tribute on her body -- inking his name on her foot, along with the rest of their family.

Vanessa went public with the body art on her IG page on Tuesday -- showing the names Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri tatted along the outside of her right foot.

The artwork lists their children in the order of their birth.

Vanessa shouted out the artist, Mr. Cartoon (the same guy who tatted a Kobe tribute on Snoop this week) ... thanking him for the work.

"First tatt in @misterctoons new Santa Monica shop. Thank you! #throwback l.a. love #tattooplacement check #KobeVanessaNataliaGiannaBiankaCapri Together Forever."

Vanessa had some Kobe tributes tatted on her body back in February -- but she didn't reveal the specifics of that work.

All she would say is that the work on her wrist was a special message from Gianna -- and there was also a "sweet message" from Kobe on her neck.

She thanked another tattoo artist, Nikki Hurtado, for doing that work.