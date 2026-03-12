Dwight Howard's Wife Amber Blasts Him in 911 Call, Claims 1,000+ Weapons in House

Play video content Gwinnett County Police

Dwight Howard's wife Amber Howard brutally ripped into him during a recent 911 call -- claiming he locked her out of their Georgia mansion ... and telling the dispatcher the home is packed with weapons.

In new 911 audio -- obtained by TMZ -- Amber says she's standing outside in the rain after Dwight locked the gate entrance of their 35,000-square-foot home ... something she claims he frequently does when he gets "upset" following their arguments.

She also name-drops him ... telling the operator her hubby is "Dwight Howard from the Lakers."

Amber also alleges Dwight lost custody of his daughter the night before -- something she also claimed on Instagram, but we have not confirmed -- and says he "took it out on me."

Due to being locked out ... Amber says she walked through the woods and forced her way through the side gate in the pouring rain ... adding she's shocked neighbors "haven't called the police on me yet."

In the March 6 call, Amber tells the dispatcher ... "I cannot keep being made to sleep in my car when my husband gets mad because he's a multi-millionaire and he's an NBA star."

The operator asks Amber whether she and Dwight own any weapons in the house -- and she replies, “Oh, for sure.” She then tells dispatch they have “over a thousand” on the property in “a very nice gun room.”

The call came in on March 6th -- just a day before Dwight called the cops on Amber, alleging she had taken his wedding ring, jewelry and phone.