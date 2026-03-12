Dwight Howard Calls 911, Says 'Female in Camaro' Took Jewelry, Wedding Ring

Play video content Gwinnett County Police

Dwight Howard called the cops on his wife, Amber Howard, claiming she took off with several of his prized personal belongings ... including jewelry, his wedding ring, and even his phone.

In new 911 audio -- obtained by TMZ -- Howard is heard telling a dispatcher about an apparent theft at his Georgia mansion ... saying a "female" left the home with the items "in a gray Camaro."

Howard told the dispatcher he was no longer at the house because he had to leave to pick up his child.

The operator advised Dwight an officer would reach out to him so he could file a report.

The alleged incident went down on March 7, just two days before he filed for divorce. Soon after, Amber took to IG to make some shocking claims against Dwight ... including that Child Protective Services had taken his daughter -- although we have not confirmed if there's anything to Amber's claim.