Dwight Howard's Ex-Girlfriend Seeks Temporary Custody of 15-Year-Old Daughter

Dwight Howard’s ex-girlfriend Tiffany Render rushed to court days after the former NBA star's estranged wife made shocking allegations against him ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Tiffany asked a Georgia judge to grant her temporary custody of their minor daughter, Layla.

Dwight was awarded primary custody of 15-year-old Layla in 2024 after a bitter back-and-forth in court.

In her new filing, Tiffany said their daughter is “emotionally distressed” about returning to her dad’s home.

Tiffany requested an emergency hearing, citing "the urgency of Layla’s condition and the risk of further emotional harm."

Sources close to Dwight tell TMZ they :"think this whole thing is contrived and now the timing of this filing is proof of that."

The source added, "Tiffany was distressed [when] she lost custody of their daughter to Dwight. Tiffany has been working in conjunction with Amber to get negative publicity for Dwight."

"There's nothing in the police report that should be cause for concern for Layla," the soure ended.